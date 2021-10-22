By EUobserver

Nato defence ministers in Brussels Thursday adopted a classified 'Concept for Deterrence and Defence in the Euro-Atlantic Area', designed to counter novel Russian threats, such as hypersonic cruise missiles, battlefield robots, military AI, and anti-satellite systems, Reuters reported. The renewed focus on Russia comes despite ever-growing US interest in the Indo-Pacific region. The deterrence plan also involved reacting to a potential simultaneous Russian attack in the Baltic and Black-Sea areas.