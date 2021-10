By EUobserver

Britain has charged with terrorism the man alleged to have stabbed to death MP David Amess last week. The 25-year old Ali Harbi Ali, a Londoner who was the son of an ex-media adviser to a Somalian prime minister, "considered himself affiliated to Islamic State", a banned extremist group, British prosecutor James Cable said Thursday. Amess' family urged the British public to "set aside hatred" in its reaction.