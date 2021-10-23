By EUobserver

Syria is using currency manipulation to evade EU and UN sanctions, with the National Bank of Syria, a blacklisted entity, taking in $60m (€52m) in 2020 of the real value of aid money meant to soothe poverty in government-held areas, according to research by US think-tanks. UN contractors procured goods at the official SYP2,500/$ exchange-rate, but those dollars were worth SYP3,500/$ on the black market, in the complex scam.