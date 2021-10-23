Ticker
Body of eighth victim of Belarus border-crisis found in river
By EUobserver
Polish divers have recovered the body of a 19-year old Syrian national from the river Bug on the Belarusian border, local police told the PAP news agency. "Documents were found next to the body," the police said. A second rescued Syrian man said Belarusian police officers had pushed them both into the river on Tuesday, the Polish police added. The death was the eighth confirmed one since the border-emergency began.