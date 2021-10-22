By EUobserver

High numbers of deaths and Covid-vaccine refusals in Russia were linked to the Kremlin's own anti-vaccine propaganda campaign, the EU foreign service said in a report Thursday. "Kremlin media continue spreading lies on Covid-19 and the vaccines, even as the death tolls in Russia are surging," it said, noting 250 anti-vaccination stories on Russian outlet Geopolitica.ru alone. Some 1,035 people a day are now dying of Covid in Russia.