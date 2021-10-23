Ticker
China angered as MEPs call for Taiwan talks
By EUobserver
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has condemned MEPs for voting a resolution to "urgently begin an impact assessment, public consultation and scoping exercise on a [Taiwan] bilateral investment agreement". "The EU parliament should immediately stop words and actions that undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wang Webin said, Reuters reports. Almost 600 MEPs backed the motion, which comes after China blacklisted MEPs because they had criticised it on human rights.