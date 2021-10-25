By EUobserver

Protesters who trapped 'OSCE' international monitors in a hotel in Russia-occupied Donetsk in east Ukraine called off their week-long blockade citing coronavirus restrictions Saturday, Reuters reports. "The mission is acting based on a consensus decision by all 57 OSCE participating states and we believe that it is a key contribution to security where it operates," the Swedish foreign ministry told EUobserver, in Sweden's role as the current OSCE chairman.