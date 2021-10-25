Monday

25th Oct 2021

Ticker

Militants free international observers in Russia-occupied Ukraine

By

Protesters who trapped 'OSCE' international monitors in a hotel in Russia-occupied Donetsk in east Ukraine called off their week-long blockade citing coronavirus restrictions Saturday, Reuters reports. "The mission is acting based on a consensus decision by all 57 OSCE participating states and we believe that it is a key contribution to security where it operates," the Swedish foreign ministry told EUobserver, in Sweden's role as the current OSCE chairman.

Energy and gender in EU focus This WEEK

In the European Parliament, the home affairs committee will start to work on new migration laws: providing the legal framework for the new migration policy in the EU.

Interview

Nato invite sees Nordic states stepping up security cooperation

Sweden and Finland are no longer embarrassed to cooperate with Nato countries, says the Nordic Council president. With Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg addressing the November meeting, it has gone from being not discussed at all - to the main topic.

Opinion

Lessons for the EU in Sahel, from Afghanistan

Former UK ambassador to Mali and Niger, who also served in Kabul, reflects on the implications of the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan for EU policy in the Sahel.

