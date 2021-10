By EUobserver

German police stopped some 50 far-right vigilantes armed with pepper spray, a machete, and batons near the town of Guben, on the Polish-German border, Sunday, after the group had gone there to keep out migrants coming in via Belarus and Poland, Reuters reports. Germany recently put 800 extra police on its Polish border, while saying 6,126 people had already entered Germany using that route so far this year.