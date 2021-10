By EUobserver

Croatia's small, right-wing, and anti-EU Hrvatski Suverenisti party began a two-week campaign Sunday to collect the 370,000 signatures it would need in a petition to try to force a referendum on whether to adopt the euro. "The decision on such an important issue must be taken by the citizens," Marijan Pavliček, an MP behind the project, told Reuters. Zagreb hopes to adopt the joint currency in early 2023.