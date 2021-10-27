By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has "welcomed" comments by eight out of the 10 embassies whose envoys he threatened to expel they would abide by the Vienna Convention on non-interference in internal affairs. The statements by Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden were a "step back", pro-Erdoğan media added. France and Germany said nothing. The 10 ambassadors earlier called for justice for a jailed Turkish philanthropist.