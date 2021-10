By EUobserver

Poland is raising the number of soldiers on its Belarus border from 6,000 to "about 10,000" to stop Middle East migrants being flown in by the Minsk regime, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday. Two border guards were temporarily hospitalised over the weekend when a group of 60 to 70 asylum-seekers tried to storm a barbed-wire fence. One guard was hit in the face with a stone, Poland said.