Some Covid hygiene rules were reimposed in the Czech Republic and Romania on Monday, while Poland and the Netherlands said they were considering similar steps, amid a surge in infections, especially in eastern Europe. "The pandemic is far from over," the World Health Organisation said. "It's mainly unvaccinated people who need care, who have the highest risk of getting infected and infecting others," Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge said.

Opinion

How to break the political deadlock on migration

We propose a mandatory solidarity mechanism that allows for flexible options. Every member state will have to contribute in one way or another - through either relocation, return sponsorship or capacity-building measures, writes EPP rapporteur Tomas Tobé MEP.

Podcast

Hedegaard on the hazards of stalling climate action

In 2009 Connie Hedegaard presided over the Copenhagen climate conference that ended in rancour - and left Europe on the sidelines. Hedegaard went on to become the first European commissioner for climate action.

No place for Polish 'war' rhetoric, Commission says

The EU Commission says war rhetoric has no place between member states, following an interview by Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who warned the Brussels executive not to "start the third world war" by withholding EU funds.

