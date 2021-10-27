Ticker
More EU states reimpose Covid restrictions
By EUobserver
Some Covid hygiene rules were reimposed in the Czech Republic and Romania on Monday, while Poland and the Netherlands said they were considering similar steps, amid a surge in infections, especially in eastern Europe. "The pandemic is far from over," the World Health Organisation said. "It's mainly unvaccinated people who need care, who have the highest risk of getting infected and infecting others," Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge said.