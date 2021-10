By EUobserver

Some 73 percent of Poles said Warsaw should back down in its rule-of-law dispute with Brussels in a survey by IBRiS for the Rzeczpospolita newspaper Tuesday, even as Russian media had a field day with Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki's recent anti-EU interview in the Financial Times. The Izvestia and Lenta newspapers said he had warned of "a Third World War over the EU", while RT praised Morawiecki's "great words".