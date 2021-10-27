Ticker
Israel joins EU science scheme, despite Palestine clause
By EUobserver
Israel on Tuesday signed up to the EU's next Horizon science programme, worth €96bn from 2021-2027, with its foreign minister Yair Lapid saying the move "positions Israel as a central player in the largest and most important research and development programme in the world". Horizon's terms forbid Israel from spending EU money in Israeli facilities on occupied Palestinian territories, amid EU concern, voiced Monday, about ongoing Israeli settlement expansion.