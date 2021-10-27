By EUobserver

"Granting certification [to Russia's new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline] is not threatening security of gas supply to the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union," Germany's economy ministry said Tuesday, in a recommendation to energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur. The regulator has until January to decide, but may act earlier, amid accusations Russia was manipulating supply to enable it to run the pipe as a monopoly despite EU anti-monopoly laws.