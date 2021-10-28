By EUobserver

The US is planning to add Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Romania to its visa-waiver programme, letting people stay for up to 90 days without a permit. "We have four candidates in the pipeline: Israel, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania," homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday, Reuters reports. "Each time you add one of these countries, travel just booms," a US tourism-association chief said. All other 24 EU states already have waivers.