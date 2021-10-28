By EUobserver

Hackers offering services for hire to other criminals were Europe's biggest cybersecurity threat, according to Enisa, an EU agency, Wednesday. Criminals lured people, many of whom were glued to computers due to home-working, with Covid-scare stories in emails. They targeted health officials, looking for vaccine secrets. They sought payment in cryptocurrency and also 'cryptojacked' computers - secretly taking them over to use their 'data-mining' power to generate crypto-income, Enisa said.