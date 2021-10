By EUobserver

Bulgaria's Covid-infection tally jumped by some 6,800 from Tuesday to Wednesday, a record increase, Reuters reports, while 124 people died from the virus in the same 24 hours. Some 7,300 infected people were currently in hospital, with 608 out of the country's 700 intensive-care beds occupied. "The only option left will [soon] be a full lockdown and a halt of economic life," interim health minister Stoicho Katsarov said.