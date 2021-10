By EUobserver

The EU Commission has agreed a €60m grant for Moldova to help its pro-EU government deal with an energy crisis linked to hard-nosed bargaining by Russia. "The grant ... is great news for the #Moldovan people," Moldovan prime minister Gavrilița said Wednesday. The FT recently reported Russia's Gazprom had asked Chișinău to dilute an EU trade treaty in return for securing supplies, but the Kremlin said this was not true.