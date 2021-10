By EUobserver

The Italian senate voted by 154 to 131 on Wednesday to block a new law criminalising homophobic and misogynist attacks as well as violence against disabled people. Far-right parties had said it would lead to "homosexual propaganda" and the Vatican had said it would curb "freedom of thought". But for Pina Picierno, a centre-left MEP, the decision was "one of the worst pages in the history of the Italian republic".