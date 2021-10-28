By EUobserver

Israel, Wednesday, gave the green light to build some 3,000 new settler homes in the West Bank, according to TV broadcaster Kan and NGO Peace Now. The move came shortly after the EU and US condemned Sunday's decision to build 1,350 settler homes. Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney also said Wednesday Israel was wrong to "unjustifiably undermine civil liberties" by using counter-terrorism laws against six Irish and EU-funded Palestinian NGOs.