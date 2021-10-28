Ticker
France and UK on edge of fishing sanctions-war
By EUobserver
A French government spokesman has threatened "systematic customs and sanitary checks on products brought to France and a ban on landing seafood" at French ports, a major UK gateway to EU markets, saying Britain had granted French fishermen just half the licences agreed under Brexit. A French minister also warned on cutting electricity to British Channel Islands. The UK threatened to hit back at any sanctions with a "calibrated response".