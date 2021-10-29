By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron told Australian PM Scott Morrison that the scrapping of a multibillion-dollar submarine contract "broke the relationship of trust" and said Canberra should propose "tangible actions" to heal the diplomatic rift, The Guardian writes. In mid-September, Australia announced that, instead of French submarines, it would work with the US and the UK to acquire at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines in a partnership to be known as Aukus.