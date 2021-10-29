Ticker
12 EU countries slam Israel's settlement expansion
By EUobserver
A group of 12 EU countries on Thursday called on Israel to reverse its plants to build 3,000 new settler homes in the West Bank, Reuters reported. "We call on both parties to build on steps taken in recent months to improve cooperation and reduce tensions," says the joint statement signed by the foreign ministries of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden.