The UK has voiced anger over France's seizure of a fishing vessel with the wrong paperwork in a row on post-Brexit licences. France's ambassador to Britain was also ordered to explain "disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands" by British foreign minister Liz Truss after France threatened new customs checks and island-electricity cuts. "It's not war, but it is a fight," French seas minister Annick Girardin said.

Moldova 'between rock and hard place', PM says

Moldovan prime minister Natalia Gavrilița has declined to confirm reports of Gazprom blackmail, but thanked her EU "friends" for their support in dealing with Russia.

Handful of MEPs protest EU Parliament's new Covid pass

A group of MEPs resorted to scare tactics and false information on Thursday (28 October) to rail against European Parliament plans to impose a digital green pass in order to gain access to its buildings.

COP26 climate summit: could it be different this time?

World leaders and national negotiators from almost 200 countries will meet in Glasgow next month to discuss global cooperation in response to the climate change emergency. What outcome can be expected? Why does it matter?

  2. 12 EU countries slam Israel's settlement expansion
  3. Macron tells Australian PM Aukus deal broke trust
  4. Von der Leyen: Polish judicial reform is a condition for EU aid
  5. Hungary: anti-Orbán coalition leads in polls
  6. EU set to produce 3.5 billion vaccine doses in 2022
  8. Israel agrees 3,000 more settler homes, despite EU criticism

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

  2. EU Parliament to defy China on Taiwan trip
  4. 'Now, not 30 or 40 years' von der Leyen warns ahead of COP26
  5. EU says No to patent-free vaccines for Africa
  7. EU top court orders Poland to pay €1m-a-day in rule-of-law row
  8. Revealed: EU migration plans for Morocco, Libya and others

