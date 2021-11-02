Tuesday

2nd Nov 2021

EU Parliament sues Commission on rule of law

By

The European Parliament on Friday launched a lawsuit against the European Commission at the bloc's top court for failing to use a 'rule-of-law conditionality mechanism' on withholding EU funds for backsliders such as Hungary and Poland. "The Parliament's legal service today submitted the lawsuit against the European Commission for its failure to apply the Conditionality Regulation to the Court of Justice," the parliament said in a statement.

EU's entry-exit system for travellers hit with delays

Europol, the EU's police agency, has cited a number delays and "major risks" when it comes to hooking up to Etias - an upcoming entry-exit system aimed to automate the screening of travellers to the EU.

