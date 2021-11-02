Ticker
EU Parliament sues Commission on rule of law
By EUobserver
The European Parliament on Friday launched a lawsuit against the European Commission at the bloc's top court for failing to use a 'rule-of-law conditionality mechanism' on withholding EU funds for backsliders such as Hungary and Poland. "The Parliament's legal service today submitted the lawsuit against the European Commission for its failure to apply the Conditionality Regulation to the Court of Justice," the parliament said in a statement.