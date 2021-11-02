Ticker
Gazprom reassures EU its gas is flowing normally
By EUobserver
Russian firm Gazprom said Saturday that it was fulfilling European contracts after a German pipeline operator, Gascade, reported that flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Russia through Poland had stopped, Reuters reports. Gazprom also signed a new five-year deal on supplies to Moldova, ending a potential energy crisis in the EU-aspirant state, amid earlier reports Russia had made political demands from Chișinău to water-down EU relations in return for fuel.