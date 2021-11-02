By EUobserver

Six Belarusian officials responsible for shuffling refugees to Poland and Lithuania should be tried in Germany for crimes against humanity, the Geneva-based World Organisation against Torture (OMCT) and the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights said Monday. "There is clear evidence that torture was used [by Belarus authorities] intentionally and that it was widespread and systematic," OMCT secretary general Gerald Staberock said in the groups' statement.