2nd Nov 2021

Belarusian officials should face trial in Germany, NGOs say

Six Belarusian officials responsible for shuffling refugees to Poland and Lithuania should be tried in Germany for crimes against humanity, the Geneva-based World Organisation against Torture (OMCT) and the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights said Monday. "There is clear evidence that torture was used [by Belarus authorities] intentionally and that it was widespread and systematic," OMCT secretary general Gerald Staberock said in the groups' statement.

EU's entry-exit system for travellers hit with delays

Europol, the EU's police agency, has cited a number delays and "major risks" when it comes to hooking up to Etias - an upcoming entry-exit system aimed to automate the screening of travellers to the EU.

