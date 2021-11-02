Ticker
Belarusian officials should face trial in Germany, NGOs say
By EUobserver
Six Belarusian officials responsible for shuffling refugees to Poland and Lithuania should be tried in Germany for crimes against humanity, the Geneva-based World Organisation against Torture (OMCT) and the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights said Monday. "There is clear evidence that torture was used [by Belarus authorities] intentionally and that it was widespread and systematic," OMCT secretary general Gerald Staberock said in the groups' statement.