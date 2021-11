By EUobserver

North Macedonia's prime minister Zoran Zaev, who had steered Skopje toward EU and Nato accession, stepped down Sunday after his Social Democrats party lost in local elections including in Skopje. "I take responsibility for these developments. I resign from the post of prime minister and party president," he said. His defeat "was partly ... due to failure of EU to deliver" on enlargement promises Florian Bieber from Graz University said.