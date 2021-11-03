Ticker
Report: Group of MEPs head to Taiwan
By EUobserver
Seven MEPs have put themselves in the firing line for Chinese sanctions after visiting Taiwan Tuesday to study Chinese disinformation, Politico reports, citing EU Parliament sources. The MEPs - Petras Auštrevičius, Marco Dreosto, Andrius Kubilius, Georgios Kyrtsos, Markéta Gregorová, Raphaël Glucksmann, and Andreas Schieder - hail from all the major political groups, as well as France and Italy, among other member states, making them harder to blacklist.