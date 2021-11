By EUobserver

The Czech Republic will not enter the euro under its next government, Zbyněk Stanjura, the man tipped to be its next finance minister said Tuesday, Reuters reports. "We have to put our public finance in order, so even if someone wanted [the euro], we don't have a shot at entering now," he said. "We should adopt the euro only when it's favourable for the Czech Republic," he added on TV.