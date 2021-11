By EUobserver

Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary did not sign a pact on stopping deforestation at the 'COP26' climate summit in Glasgow, even though all 24 other EU states and the EU Commission, "on behalf of the EU", as well as some 80 other countries, did sign the treaty. Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš, speaking at the summit, also denounced what he called the EU's pro-green "ideology".