By EUobserver

Britain, France, Germany, the EU, and the US have pledged $8.5bn (€7.3bn) to help South Africa, the world's 12th biggest emitter of CO2, transition away from coal-fired power at the 'COP26' summit. The funds would help in "choking off international finance for coal", British prime minister Boris Johnson said. It was a "watershed moment" for South Africa and an example for other states to follow, its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, noted.