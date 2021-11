By EUobserver

Britain, the US, India, China, and the EU were among 40 nations who pledged to increase production of so-called near zero-emissions steel around the world by 2030 at the 'COP26' climate summit. "Near-zero emission steel is the preferred choice in global markets, with efficient use and near-zero emission steel production established and growing in every region by 2030," the UK said in a statement announcing the accord.