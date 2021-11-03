Wednesday

3rd Nov 2021

Ticker

Ukraine to punish those who make and use fake Covid passes

By

Those who knowingly use or produce fake Covid-19 certificates in Ukraine will face fines of up to $2,600 and two to three years in prison under a new law passed Tuesday, Reuters reported. Only 7.5 million Ukrainians are fully vaccinated - fewer than a fifth of the total population. Eastern and Central European countries are registering a surge of infections due to the relatively low vaccination rates in some countries.

