Ticker
Stoltenberg calls for regulation of AI in weapons systems
By EUobserver
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has called for international standards to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in weapons systems. "Autonomous systems, drones and facial recognition linked into weapons systems changes completely the nature of warfare just like the industrial revolution did", he told parliamentarians in the Nordic Council in Copenhagen. "We need some systems established for weapon control and ethical warfare".