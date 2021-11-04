Thursday

4th Nov 2021

Ticker

Stoltenberg calls for regulation of AI in weapons systems

By

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has called for international standards to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in weapons systems. "Autonomous systems, drones and facial recognition linked into weapons systems changes completely the nature of warfare just like the industrial revolution did", he told parliamentarians in the Nordic Council in Copenhagen. "We need some systems established for weapon control and ethical warfare".

First days of COP26 summit marked by chaos and 'outrage'

The opening days climate summit in Glasgow (COP26) has been marked by heavy weather, travel disruption, large crowds, Covid-19-related restrictions, and long queues outside the conference centre – which have triggered criticism of the organisers of the conference.

Rights watchdog removes video of women in hijab

A French government minister reportedly pressured the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe to remove the video, posted on twitter, of young women wearing the hijab as part of a wider campaign to combat hate speech against Muslim communities.

