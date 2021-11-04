Ticker
EU wants joint military force by 2025
By EUobserver
The EU wants to create a joint intervention force of some 5,000 soldiers by 2025 that can be deployed without unanimous consent for "rescue and evacuation missions or a stabilisation operation in a hostile environment", according to an internal EU document seen by Bloomberg. "Our strategic competitors should not question the EU's common resolve to respond to aggression and malicious activities against any of our member states", the document added.