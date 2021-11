By EUobserver

German health minister Jens Spahn has raised alarm over rising infection rates due to people who do not want to get vaccinated. "The pandemic is far from over ... we are currently experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, which is massive," he said Wednesday. "The fourth wave is developing in exactly the way we feared," Lothar Wieler, a German health chief, added. Dutch authorities also reintroduced mask-wearing on Wednesday.