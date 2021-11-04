By EUobserver

Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary have joined an international treaty against deforestation, according to an updated version of the signatories' list published by the organisers of the 'COP26' summit in Scotland Wednesday. EUobserver previously reported they had stayed out because they did not appear on the list as published immediately after the pact was signed Monday. The Croatian government, for one, vehemently denied EUobserver's report.