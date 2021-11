By EUobserver

A report on Friday found the carbon footprint of the richest one percent of the population is 30 times bigger than the level compatible with the Paris Agreement 1.5-degrees goal. They are set to account for 16 percent of global emissions by 2030. "The emissions from a single billionaire space flight would exceed the lifetime emissions of someone in the poorest billion people on Earth," said Nafkote Dabi from Oxfam.