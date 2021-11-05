By EUobserver

A Global Witness report on Friday found the EU body responsible for greenlighting subsidies for gas infrastructure (ENTSOG) is refusing to disclose whether there is a conflict of interest among its members. Three-quarters of ENTSOG's board members work with companies represented by the lobby group Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), while one-third of GIE executives also sit on ENTSOG's board. GIE companies received over €4bn in EU funding since 2013.