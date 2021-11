By EUobserver

China's expulsion of Lithuania's ambassador from Beijing in August due to its close ties with Taiwan was a "wake-up all for Europe", Lithuania's deputy foreign Arnoldas Pranckevičius told a US security forum Thursday, Reuters reports. "China is trying to make an example out of us - a negative example, so that other countries don't necessarily follow that path," he said, while calling for US and EU solidarity on the case.