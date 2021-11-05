By EUobserver

Russia has expelled a Dutch journalist, Tom Vennink, from the Volkskrant newspaper for "administrative violations", three months after it expelled a senior BBC correspondent, Sarah Rainsford. "It is not acceptable for the Netherlands when a journalist is forced out of the country against his will," Dutch foreign minister Ben Knapen said. Vennink had once failed to register his home address and seek permission to visit a Russian region, Russia said.