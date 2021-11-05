Friday

5th Nov 2021

Ticker

Russia expels second Western journalist

By

Russia has expelled a Dutch journalist, Tom Vennink, from the Volkskrant newspaper for "administrative violations", three months after it expelled a senior BBC correspondent, Sarah Rainsford. "It is not acceptable for the Netherlands when a journalist is forced out of the country against his will," Dutch foreign minister Ben Knapen said. Vennink had once failed to register his home address and seek permission to visit a Russian region, Russia said.

Opinion

COP26 and the Congo rainforest - a 'Made in Europe' problem

After it was discovered that the Amazon no longer absorbs carbon, the Congo rainforest – soaking up some 1.2bn tonnes of carbon dioxide each year – is arguably one of our last lines of defence against climate change.

Greek minister says extra border monitoring may 'break law'

Despite evidence of illegal pushbacks, Greece's migration minister Notis Mitarachi says judicial oversight already exists to ensure authorities do not abuse migrants at the border, amid claims the creation of another independent system on top could violate rule of law.

Feature

Nordic parliaments agree mutual defence on cyberattacks

A cyberattack against one of the Nordic parliaments will be seen as an attack on them all, MPs at the annual council of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Åland agreed this week.

Romania reaches historic high in Covid deaths

The macabre scenes, with town halls across the country using excavators to dig burial plots for recently Covid-deceased, as cemeteries and undertakers can no longer cope, has led to a surge in those wanting to vaccinate.

News in Brief

  1. Lithuania starts building border fence
  2. Russia expels second Western journalist
  3. Portugal president calls snap election
  4. Scientists urge EU to let UK join research scheme
  5. China trying to 'make example' by punishing Lithuania
  6. EU gas regulator 'refuses to declare' conflicts of interest
  7. Report: emissions of richest 1% incompatible with Paris deal
  8. Coal is no solution to energy-price crunch, EU says

