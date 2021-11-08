By EUobserver

The EU has "condemned" the attempted assassination of Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi using an exploding drone which struck his home Saturday. "The perpetrators of this attempted attack must be held accountable. Any violence is unacceptable and must not be allowed to undermine the democratic process," the EU's foreign-service chief, Josep Borrell, said Sunday. "Calm, restraint, and dialogue are essential in the post-election period," Borrell also said.