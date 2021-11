By EUobserver

Czech president Miloš Zeman has urged prime minister Andrej Babiš to resign and for opposition leader Petr Fiala to form a ruling coalition after Babiš's party lost recent elections. "I think there will be no problem there, because Andrej Babiš, who I spoke to on the phone a little while ago, is not interested in becoming prime minister," Zeman said Friday in his first remarks after being hospitalised last month.