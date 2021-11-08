Ticker
Poles march against anti-abortion law
By EUobserver
Thousands of protesters marched against a recent anti-abortion law in several Polish cities on Saturday following the death of a woman, Izabella, after doctors declined to intervene in her pregnancy complications. Leading opposition politicians Szymon Hołownia, Rafał Trzaskowski, and Donald Tusk joined the Warsaw rally. But government propaganda outlet, TVP, attacked them for playing "political games" with "tragedy". Tusk was a "supporter of killing unborn children" TVP said.